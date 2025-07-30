Adani Ports SEZ drops 3% in a month: Time to buy?

Trading volume remained high last week

This stock is pretty sensitive to market swings (with a six-month beta of 1.24), so ups and downs aren't unusual.

Adani Ports still has solid numbers: a huge market cap of ₹3 lakh crore, an EPS of 51.35, and a P/E ratio of 27.18.

Even with last week's drop, trading volume stayed high at nearly eight lakh shares—so investors are definitely still watching closely.