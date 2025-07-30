Next Article
Adani Ports SEZ drops 3% in a month: Time to buy?
Adani Ports SEZ shares have taken a bit of a hit lately, dropping 3% over the past month.
The stock did bounce back slightly to close at ₹1,376 on July 29, and even traded higher at ₹1,393.4 on Wednesday morning—but overall, it's been a rocky few weeks.
Trading volume remained high last week
This stock is pretty sensitive to market swings (with a six-month beta of 1.24), so ups and downs aren't unusual.
Adani Ports still has solid numbers: a huge market cap of ₹3 lakh crore, an EPS of 51.35, and a P/E ratio of 27.18.
Even with last week's drop, trading volume stayed high at nearly eight lakh shares—so investors are definitely still watching closely.