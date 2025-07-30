Next Article
Tech Mahindra's stock drops over 13% in July
Tech Mahindra's stock has had a tough month, dropping 13.17%.
Even though there was a tiny bump up of 0.22% on July 29 (closing at ₹1,450.6), the bigger picture is still pretty rough, with the stock falling over 6% just this past week.
Stock performance and market cap
As of July 30, shares traded at ₹1,451.3 and the company's market cap sits at ₹1.42 lakh crore.
The price-to-earnings ratio is 31.35 and earnings per share are at 46.37—so it's still making money, but recent returns have been shaky, with a small three-month dip and mostly stable trading overall.