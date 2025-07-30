Bajaj Auto's stock: Presenting the key metrics

Stock's beta stands at 0.70

Even with these drops, Bajaj Auto isn't swinging wildly compared to the rest of the market—its six-month beta is 0.70 (lower means less volatile).

In fact, over three months it managed a tiny gain of 0.61%.

The most recent trading day saw a small uptick of 0.47% on strong trading volume, hinting there's still plenty of interest from investors keeping an eye on what happens next.