Next Article
Bajaj Auto's stock: Presenting the key metrics
Bajaj Auto's stock has been riding out some ups and downs lately. As of July 30, 2025, shares closed at ₹8,090.50 and the company's market cap sits at ₹2.27 lakh crore.
Over the past month, the stock slipped by 3.66%, with another 2.02% drop just in the last week—showing it's having a tough time holding steady in a choppy market.
Stock's beta stands at 0.70
Even with these drops, Bajaj Auto isn't swinging wildly compared to the rest of the market—its six-month beta is 0.70 (lower means less volatile).
In fact, over three months it managed a tiny gain of 0.61%.
The most recent trading day saw a small uptick of 0.47% on strong trading volume, hinting there's still plenty of interest from investors keeping an eye on what happens next.