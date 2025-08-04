Next Article
M&B Engineering IPO closes 38x oversubscribed: Check allotment status
M&B Engineering's IPO just closed with a bang—oversubscribed 38.11 times, showing serious hype.
If you applied, you can check your allotment status online this Monday, August 4.
Shares are set to hit BSE and NSE on Wednesday, and with a 12% gray market premium, the debut is looking strong.
Institutional investors couldn't get enough
Everyone wanted in: institutional investors oversubscribed by 38.63 times, non-institutional by 40.22, and retail folks by 34.36.
The offer included ₹275cr fresh shares plus ₹375cr for sale.
If you snagged an allotment, shares land in your demat account Tuesday; if not, refunds are processed the same day.
