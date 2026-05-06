Meesho now generates over 70% of its code with AI

Meesho's personalized feeds, Vaani boost conversions

AI isn't just behind the scenes: Meesho's personalized feeds now drive over 75% of orders and have bumped up conversion rates by 15%.

Its new voice assistant, Vaani, picked up 1.5 million users in its first month and helped lift around 22% higher conversion among adopters, with most users saying it made shopping way easier, especially for those who prefer regional languages.