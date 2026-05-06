Meesho now generates over 70% of its code with AI
Business
Meesho is leaning hard into AI: more than 70% of its code now comes from AI tools, making everything from coding to deployment faster and smoother.
Thanks to this tech boost, the company is able to launch updates quicker and try out new ideas more often.
Meesho's personalized feeds, Vaani boost conversions
AI isn't just behind the scenes: Meesho's personalized feeds now drive over 75% of orders and have bumped up conversion rates by 15%.
Its new voice assistant, Vaani, picked up 1.5 million users in its first month and helped lift around 22% higher conversion among adopters, with most users saying it made shopping way easier, especially for those who prefer regional languages.