Meesho reduces Q4 FY26 loss 88% to ₹166.3 cr
Business
Meesho just pulled off a major turnaround: its net loss for Q4 FY26 dropped by 88%, landing at ₹166.3 crore compared to a massive ₹1,391.4 crore last year.
That's not all: losses are also way down from the previous quarter, showing Meesho is finding its financial footing.
Revenue up 47% to ₹3,531.2 cr
On top of cutting losses, Meesho's revenue from operations shot up 47% year-over-year in Q4, reaching ₹3,531.2 crore.
For the full year, their net loss shrank by 66% to ₹1,357.7 crore from nearly ₹4,000 crore last year — a sign that Meesho is getting leaner and more competitive in the e-commerce game.