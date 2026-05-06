Meesho reduces Q4 FY26 loss 88% to ₹166.3 cr Business May 06, 2026

Meesho just pulled off a major turnaround: its net loss for Q4 FY26 dropped by 88%, landing at ₹166.3 crore compared to a massive ₹1,391.4 crore last year.

That's not all: losses are also way down from the previous quarter, showing Meesho is finding its financial footing.