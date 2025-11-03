Meesho's ₹4,250 crore IPO set to hit markets
Meesho just got SEBI's nod to go public, aiming to raise ₹4,250 crore through a mix of new shares and a big offer for sale from existing investors.
Major exits expected in the offer for sale
Some early backers like Elevation Capital and Y Combinator will partially exit, while founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal are making their first-ever secondary sale.
There might also be a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹850 crore, which could shrink the main IPO size a bit.
Meesho's financials and cash position
Meesho runs an online marketplace connecting sellers and logistics partners (including its own Valmo).
In FY25, it reported ₹9,389.9 crore in revenue with 1.59 billion orders shipped—and ended the year debt-free with over ₹5,700 crore in cash.
Funds will go toward cloud upgrades, hiring AI talent
Funds raised will go toward cloud upgrades, hiring AI talent, marketing pushes, and possible acquisitions; about 35% is set aside for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
But there are some bumps ahead: Meesho faces tax/legal disputes worth ₹710 crore and still relies heavily on cash-on-delivery orders.
The company is expected to debut on the stock market in 2026.