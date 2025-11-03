Meesho's ₹4,250 crore IPO set to hit markets

Meesho just got SEBI's nod to go public, aiming to raise ₹4,250 crore through a mix of new shares and a big offer for sale from existing investors.

Major exits expected in the offer for sale Some early backers like Elevation Capital and Y Combinator will partially exit, while founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal are making their first-ever secondary sale.

There might also be a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹850 crore, which could shrink the main IPO size a bit.

Meesho's financials and cash position Meesho runs an online marketplace connecting sellers and logistics partners (including its own Valmo).

In FY25, it reported ₹9,389.9 crore in revenue with 1.59 billion orders shipped—and ended the year debt-free with over ₹5,700 crore in cash.