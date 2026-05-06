Mehli Mistry challenges trustee reappointments ahead of Tata Sons meeting Business May 06, 2026

Mehli Mistry, former Tata Sons trustee, is pushing back against bringing Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh back onto the Tata Education and Development Trust board.

In his affidavit, Mistry says there were procedural lapses, like trustees voting against him in ways that did not follow the rules, and even claims Srinivasan took part in a vote after his term had ended.

This all comes just before a big Tata Sons board meeting on May 8 about trustee roles and maybe even going public.