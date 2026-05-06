Mehli Mistry challenges trustee reappointments ahead of Tata Sons meeting
Mehli Mistry, former Tata Sons trustee, is pushing back against bringing Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh back onto the Tata Education and Development Trust board.
In his affidavit, Mistry says there were procedural lapses, like trustees voting against him in ways that did not follow the rules, and even claims Srinivasan took part in a vote after his term had ended.
This all comes just before a big Tata Sons board meeting on May 8 about trustee roles and maybe even going public.
Siddharth Sharma confirms reappointments failed
Mistry's main point is that the recent votes did not stick to the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.
Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma confirmed that reappointing Srinivasan and Singh did not pass because everyone was not on board.
While Sharma thanked Srinivasan for his work as his term wraps up, Mistry is standing by his concerns and has shared more details in official reports.