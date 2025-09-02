Merck, Tata Electronics join forces to boost India's semiconductor scene
Big news from the Semicon India conference: Merck Electronics and Tata Electronics are joining forces to boost India's semiconductor scene.
Their partnership will support the development of the country's first private chip-making plant in Gujarat, which Tata Electronics is already building, and aims to ramp up local chip production—something India's been working toward for a while.
Merck's 'local for local' approach
This collaboration isn't just about making chips; it's also about improving materials, infrastructure, and supply chains with some AI-powered tech called "Material Intelligence."
Merck's CEO Kai Beckmann highlighted that real government support—not just cash—is key for long-term growth.
With their "local for local" approach (which Merck kicked off back in 2018), they want to make sure India can handle global supply chain hiccups and maybe even break into the world's top five semiconductor nations.