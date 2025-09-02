Merck, Tata Electronics join forces to boost India's semiconductor scene

Merck's 'local for local' approach

This collaboration isn't just about making chips; it's also about improving materials, infrastructure, and supply chains with some AI-powered tech called "Material Intelligence."

Merck's CEO Kai Beckmann highlighted that real government support—not just cash—is key for long-term growth.

With their "local for local" approach (which Merck kicked off back in 2018), they want to make sure India can handle global supply chain hiccups and maybe even break into the world's top five semiconductor nations.