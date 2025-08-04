Next Article
Meta's $250 million AI recruit signals serious superintelligence lab push
Meta just convinced AI expert Matt Deitke to join their Superintelligence Lab—after doubling their offer to a jaw-dropping $250 million.
This bold move shows how serious Meta is about leading the race in advanced AI, especially against big names like OpenAI and Microsoft.
Deitke's expertise could be game-changing for Meta
Deitke brings fresh experience from the Allen Institute for AI and co-founding Vercept. He finished his PhD at the University of Washington in 2024.
With CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally involved in hiring him, it's clear Meta is pulling out all the stops to build a dream team for next-gen AI breakthroughs.
