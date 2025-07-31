Meta's Q2 revenue hits $47.5B, beats Wall Street expectations
Meta (yep, the folks behind Instagram and Facebook) just had a seriously strong quarter—revenue reached $47.5 billion, easily beating Wall Street's expectations.
Earnings per share also topped forecasts at $7.14, sending Meta's stock up over 11% after hours.
Meta's AI tools and a massive $72B investment boost growth
If you use Instagram or Facebook—or care about tech stocks—Meta's big win means they're not slowing down anytime soon.
Their growth is being powered by smarter AI tools for ads and a massive $72 billion investment this year to boost their digital backbone.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg says they'll spend even more next year, betting big on future tech.
AI ad recommendations drive up prices
Meta's AI-powered ad recommendations are working: conversions jumped 5% on Insta and 3% on Facebook, pushing ad prices up 9%.
Their new Advantage+ tool even turns images into video ads automatically.
While rivals like Microsoft are also pouring billions into AI, Meta's strong results show it's holding its own—and setting up for bigger things ahead.