Gold demand in India could hit 5-year low this year

Investors turning to gold ETFs

With gold hitting an all-time high of ₹101,078 per 10gm (up 28% just this year), jewelry sales have taken a big hit—demand dropped by 17% between April and June.

But not everyone is backing away: more investors are turning to gold ETFs, with inflows jumping tenfold in June as these funds become a popular way to own gold without the hefty price tag of physical jewelry.