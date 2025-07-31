Next Article
Gold demand in India could hit 5-year low this year
Gold is losing its shine for many Indians this year.
The World Gold Council says demand could drop to a five-year low—between 600 and 700 metric tons—after last year's 802.8 tons.
The main reason? Gold prices have shot up, making jewelry less affordable for most people.
Investors turning to gold ETFs
With gold hitting an all-time high of ₹101,078 per 10gm (up 28% just this year), jewelry sales have taken a big hit—demand dropped by 17% between April and June.
But not everyone is backing away: more investors are turning to gold ETFs, with inflows jumping tenfold in June as these funds become a popular way to own gold without the hefty price tag of physical jewelry.