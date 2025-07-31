Rupee bounces back 14 paise against US dollar

The rupee's biggest single-day drop in over three years came as trade tensions spiked. The Reserve Bank of India likely stepped in to steady things, while global factors like a slight decline in oil prices and unchanged US interest rates kept the dollar strong.

Impact on Indian economy

A weaker rupee means imports—especially stuff priced in dollars like oil—get more expensive, so things could cost more here.

But there's a flip side: Indian exporters might find it easier to compete globally with a cheaper currency.

The RBI is keeping an eye out to balance these effects.