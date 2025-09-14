MIC shares surge 54% in a month; what's the reason Business Sep 14, 2025

MIC Electronics' stock shot up 54% this past month, thanks to the GST Council lowering taxes on ACs and TVs from 28% to 18%.

This tax cut is expected to boost sales for companies like MIC.

Even with a recent 8% dip, the company has secured new ₹1.73 crore contracts with Northern and South Central Railways.