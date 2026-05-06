Midea Group to set up JV in India for appliances

JV to produce Toshiba premium refrigerators

The new JV will focus on building fridges, washing machines, microwaves, and dishwashers, especially premium refrigerators under the Toshiba brand.

Midea's India head, Siddharth Saxena, pointed out that fridges and washing machines already make up most of the market here, while dishwashers and microwaves are just getting started. He also sees big potential.