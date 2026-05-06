Modella Capital closing 8 TG Jones stores formerly WH Smith

Modella targets 350 TG Jones stores

Modella wants to slim TG Jones down to 350 stores by mid-2026, after a rough year that already saw major job losses at its other brands.

Even though TG Jones is still losing money, Modella said it would invest £35 million to keep the core business afloat.

The rebrand from WH Smith to TG Jones last year did not help: consumer awareness dropped, while WH Smith's travel shops (now separate) are doing fine.

The hope now is that these changes can save as many jobs as possible during a tough retail climate.