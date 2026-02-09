Moody's predicts 6.4% GDP growth for India in 2026-27

Financial outlook remains steady

Moody's also points out that India's financial outlook remains steady—credit growth is expected to match the pace of the economy, and banks should be able to keep up with loan demand through their own earnings.

Retail credit trends look stable too.

For small businesses (especially those exporting), things could get even better thanks to a new trade deal with the US signed in February 2026.

Even if competition for deposits heats up, India's economic momentum keeps it important on the global stage while its financial system stays strong.