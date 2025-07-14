Moonvalley secures $84 million for AI video tools
Moonvalley just raised $84 million, led by General Catalyst and backed by CoreWeave, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator—bringing their total funding to $154 million.
The big news comes right after they launched Marey, an AI video platform built for pro filmmakers and studios.
Marey makes on-set tweaks a reality
Marey lets creators tweak camera angles, character moves, and backgrounds—even after a scene is made.
With features like pose transfer and free camera motion, it's almost like having a digital film set you can rework anytime.
Plus, everything runs on licensed data to dodge copyright headaches.
Moonvalley combines AI experts with Oscar-nominated filmmakers
Moonvalley's team blends top AI minds from DeepMind and Meta with Oscar-nominated filmmakers. CoreWeave handles the heavy cloud computing so Marey runs smoothly.
As demand grows from studios and creators, Moonvalley says they're focused on adding more features while keeping things ethical in the fast-moving world of AI video.