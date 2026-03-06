Mortgage loans: What are the available options?

Navigating the world of mortgage loans can be difficult, particularly for first-time homebuyers. In India, the market is full of a range of options, each offering different terms and conditions. Knowing these options is key to making an informed decision that suits your financial situation and long-term goals. Here are five important mortgage loan types every Indian homebuyer must know about.

Stability Fixed-rate mortgage loans Fixed-rate mortgage loans are famous for their stability, as they keep the interest rate constant throughout the loan tenure. This means that the monthly payments remain the same, making it easier to budget and plan finances. In India, these loans usually have tenures ranging from 10 to 30 years. They are ideal for those who want predictable payments without the risk of fluctuating interest rates.

Flexibility Floating-rate mortgage loans Floating-rate mortgage loans have interest rates that change with market conditions. These loans usually start with lower initial rates than fixed-rate ones but can increase or decrease over time depending on economic factors. They are ideal for borrowers who can handle some level of uncertainty in their monthly payments and are looking for potentially lower costs if interest rates fall.

Combination Hybrid mortgage loans Hybrid mortgage loans combine features of both fixed-rate and floating-rate mortgages. They usually start with a fixed interest rate for a certain period, like five or seven years, before switching to a floating rate. This offers initial payment stability while allowing borrowers to benefit from potential future decreases in interest rates.

Building your dream Home construction loans Home construction loans are specifically designed for those looking to build their own homes rather than buying pre-built ones. These loans are disbursed in stages as construction progresses, rather than as a lump sum upfront. Borrowers only pay interest on the amount disbursed until completion, making it easier to manage cash flow during the building process.