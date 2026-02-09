Most workers, employers welcome new labour codes: Survey
A new nationwide survey finds most Indian workers and employers feeling positive about the rollout of the four new Labour Codes, which kicked in late 2025.
Over 6,300 people from different industries shared their views between November and January.
Workers expect better working conditions
Around 60% of workers expect better working conditions with these codes.
Many are looking forward to clearer work hours, easier access to welfare boards (especially for gig and migrant workers), and more reliable rest or leave options.
There's also hope for safer workplaces for women (with better transport and monitoring) and more secure pay thanks to wage transparency.
Employers on board too
Employers seem on board too—most support fixed-term jobs, digital tools for managing employee records, and making sure rules are the same across states.
A big chunk prefer rolling out changes gradually and focusing on helping businesses follow the rules rather than just punishing mistakes.