Mphasis sues Coforge over Schwab hiring, data misuse in US
Mphasis is suing rival IT firm Coforge in the US claiming Coforge broke hiring rules and misused confidential data.
The issue? Coforge allegedly poached two former Mphasis executives who worked with their shared client, Charles Schwab, without respecting contract restrictions.
Now, Mphasis wants the court to stop Coforge from employing these employees on Schwab projects or dealing with Mphasis clients for one year.
Mphasis seeks damages, alleges Coforge poaching
Mphasis is also asking for damages and legal fees, pointing out that Coforge gained an "unfair competitive advantage" by hiring at least four of its senior staff.
This case highlights how lawsuits are becoming more common in India's competitive tech industry: recent years have seen similar disputes between big names like Infosys and Cognizant, and Wipro and Cognizant.
Coforge and Mphasis did not immediately respond to Reuters's requests for comment.