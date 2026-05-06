Mphasis sues Coforge over Schwab hiring, data misuse in US

Mphasis seeks damages, alleges Coforge poaching

Mphasis is also asking for damages and legal fees, pointing out that Coforge gained an "unfair competitive advantage" by hiring at least four of its senior staff.

This case highlights how lawsuits are becoming more common in India's competitive tech industry: recent years have seen similar disputes between big names like Infosys and Cognizant, and Wipro and Cognizant.

Coforge and Mphasis did not immediately respond to Reuters's requests for comment.