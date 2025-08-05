Next Article
MTAR Technologies soars 11% on stellar quarterly results
MTAR Technologies's stock shot up 11% on Tuesday after the company posted standout results for the June quarter.
Net profit more than doubled to ₹14.8 crore compared to last year, and revenue climbed 22% to ₹156.5 crore.
Not bad for a Hyderabad-based engineering firm that's been quietly growing.
The engineering firm is targeting even higher growth
The company's profit margins jumped from 13% to 18%, and EBITDA soared by 72%.
MTAR is now aiming even higher, targeting a 25% revenue boost and even fatter margins by FY26.
Even with this week's rally, though, shares are still about 15% below their recent peak—so there could be more room to grow if things keep trending up.