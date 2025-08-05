UPI just recorded over 700 million transactions in a day

UPI's growth and challenges

UPI now powers about 85% of all digital payments in India, with a significant portion coming from people paying at shops through apps like PhonePe and Google Pay.

Its instant payment system is winning fans worldwide, but there are concerns about how banks and fintechs can keep up without a fee (MDR) to support costs.

The RBI is considering bringing back MDR for big transactions to help keep UPI strong as usage keeps climbing.