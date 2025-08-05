Siemens shares gain 2% on record revenue, dividend hike

Siemens's revenue and profit jump

Siemens reported a revenue jump to ₹22,239 crore and net profit rising to ₹2,718 crore over the past year.

The company also raised its dividend to ₹12 per share (up from last year's ₹10), with payouts set for January 2025.

Plus, Siemens is running with zero debt and strong cash flow—impressive moves in a tough economy—which has helped fuel all the buzz around its stock this week.