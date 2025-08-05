Next Article
Siemens shares gain 2% on record revenue, dividend hike
Siemens shares climbed 2.21% on Tuesday, closing at ₹3,059.70, thanks to a wave of investor interest.
The boost came after the company posted solid revenue growth and announced a higher dividend—making it one of the more talked-about stocks in the NIFTY NEXT 50.
Siemens's revenue and profit jump
Siemens reported a revenue jump to ₹22,239 crore and net profit rising to ₹2,718 crore over the past year.
The company also raised its dividend to ₹12 per share (up from last year's ₹10), with payouts set for January 2025.
Plus, Siemens is running with zero debt and strong cash flow—impressive moves in a tough economy—which has helped fuel all the buzz around its stock this week.