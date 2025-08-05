Freshers among 145 employees laid off by fintech Clear

Layoffs amid revenue jump and cash flow issues

This is another significant layoff since it let go of 20% of staff back in September 2022.

While the company is offering extra severance pay, health insurance extensions, and job placement help to those affected, it's also facing cash flow issues—Clear hasn't raised new funds since October 2021.

Oddly enough, business has been booming: revenue jumped 93% in FY24 to ₹209.84cr and losses dropped by over half.