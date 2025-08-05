Marico targets double-digit growth in FY26: CEO Saugata Gupta

Project SETU to add 5 lakh new outlets

To reach more people, Marico's rolling out Project SETU, aiming to add 5 lakh new outlets in three years—especially in rural areas.

In Q1 of FY26 alone, they pulled in ₹3,259 crore revenue with a solid profit margin.

The company's also branching out beyond Parachute by growing its value-added hair oils business and keeping supply chains tight for steady long-term growth.