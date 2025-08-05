Next Article
Marico targets double-digit growth in FY26: CEO Saugata Gupta
Marico—the company behind Parachute and Saffola—is gearing up for a major push in FY26.
CEO Saugata Gupta says they're targeting double-digit growth, helped by lower raw material costs and smoother supply chains.
With a focus on high-margin products and expanding into new markets, Marico expects its revenue to jump over 25% next year.
Project SETU to add 5 lakh new outlets
To reach more people, Marico's rolling out Project SETU, aiming to add 5 lakh new outlets in three years—especially in rural areas.
In Q1 of FY26 alone, they pulled in ₹3,259 crore revenue with a solid profit margin.
The company's also branching out beyond Parachute by growing its value-added hair oils business and keeping supply chains tight for steady long-term growth.