MTR Foods parent Orkla India gets SEBI nod for IPO
Business
Orkla India, the company behind MTR Foods, just got SEBI's approval to go public.
The IPO features 2.28 crore shares (face value ₹1 each), all offered by existing promoters—no new shares being issued.
Who's selling what?
Promoters like Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran will each sell over 11 lakh shares through this offer.
The goal: lower promoter ownership and let more of the public own a piece of Orkla India.
Retail investors get 35% of the shares, with some set aside for employees too.
What do their numbers look like?
Orkla India is big in packaged foods—think ready-to-eat meals and staples from brands like MTR and Eastern.
For the year ending March 2025, they clocked ₹2,455 crore in revenue and made ₹255.7 crore profit after tax, up from last year's numbers.