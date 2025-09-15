Wipro, CrowdStrike launch AI-driven security service for businesses
Wipro has joined hands with cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike to roll out Wipro CyberShieldSM MDR, an AI-driven security service for businesses.
The goal? To make digital defenses smarter and simpler by combining advanced threat detection with easier day-to-day management—especially for companies tired of juggling too many disconnected security tools.
Right now, most businesses struggle with messy, scattered security systems that are hard to manage and expensive.
With CyberShield, Wipro and CrowdStrike want to bring everything together into one streamlined platform.
By doing this, they hope organizations can spot threats faster, respond better, and spend less time wrestling with tech headaches—helping everyone stay safer in today's fast-changing digital world.