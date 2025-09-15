India unveils ambitious AI roadmap to boost GDP
India just rolled out a major AI roadmap, aiming to add $1.7 trillion to its GDP and hit an 8% annual growth rate by 2035.
The plan, crafted by Niti Aayog, is all about using AI responsibly—Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the new rules will keep up with tech advances while ensuring AI is used wisely.
The focus is on supercharging financial services, manufacturing, pharma, and automobiles with initiatives like smart factory corridors and biotech parks.
Tata Sons is stepping up R&D efforts to match these goals.
Plus, the government wants to upgrade ITIs for better AI training and give startups access to cutting-edge tech through a "frontier tech repository," hoping this ecosystem sparks innovation and sustainable growth for years to come.