Ola, Uber, Rapido get provisional bike taxi licenses in Mumbai Business Sep 15, 2025

Ola, Uber, and Rapido just got the green light to run bike taxis in Mumbai—at least for now.

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) has given them provisional licenses under the new 2025 rules, but they'll need to apply for permanent ones within a month.

Meanwhile, Smart-Ride didn't make the cut because they didn't meet all the requirements.