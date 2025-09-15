Next Article
Ola, Uber, Rapido get provisional bike taxi licenses in Mumbai
Business
Ola, Uber, and Rapido just got the green light to run bike taxis in Mumbai—at least for now.
The Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) has given them provisional licenses under the new 2025 rules, but they'll need to apply for permanent ones within a month.
Meanwhile, Smart-Ride didn't make the cut because they didn't meet all the requirements.
What are the Maharashtra bike taxi rules 2025?
The Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025 are here to finally organize app-based bike taxi services after years of confusion and bans on private two-wheelers.
With these new rules, fares are way lower than regular taxis or autos—just ₹15 for the first 1.5km and ₹10.27 per km after that.
Plus, fares will be reviewed after one year.