Hero to Canara Robeco: SEBI clears IPOs of 6 companies

Canara Robeco AMC's IPO involves 4.98 crore equity shares, entirely through an offer-for-sale (OFS) by its promoters, Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe NV. Under this OFS, Canara Bank plans to sell 2.59 crore equity shares, while ORIX Corporation NV (previously known as Robeco Groep NV) will offload 2.39 crore shares. The entire proceeds from the IPO will go to these selling shareholders with no fresh issue component involved.

Hero Motors' IPO

Hero Motors aims to raise ₹1,200 crore through its IPO. The offer includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹800 crore and an OFS of shares worth ₹400 crore by promoters. O P Munjal Holdings will sell shares worth ₹390 crore, while Bhagyoday Investments and Hero Cycles will offload shares worth ₹5 crore each under the OFS. All six companies that received SEBI's nod will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).