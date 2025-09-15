Next Article
Medicover to launch IPO by 2026, reduce ₹1,000 crore debt
Business
Medicover Hospitals, a major healthcare chain in India, just announced plans to launch an IPO by 2026.
According to Chairman Anil Krishna, the money will help them grow and reduce its about ₹1,000 crore debt.
They're also opening two new multi-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad—a 300-bed facility in Secunderabad launching September 16, and a 500-bed hospital with cancer care at Kokapet expected by year-end.
Plus, they're adding more beds at their Chandanagar hospital and expanding into Bengaluru and Pune, aiming for around 6,400 beds across India soon.