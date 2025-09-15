World Hydrogen India conference: Charting India's path to clean hydrogen
The first World Hydrogen India conference is happening in New Delhi on September 25-26, 2025.
Hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, it's gathering over 250 policymakers and industry experts to talk about how India can lead in clean hydrogen under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
Venue and agenda
It's all going down at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity.
Expect keynotes from big names like Shri Pralhad Joshi (Minister of New and Renewable Energy), Shri Hardeep Singh Puri (Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas), and Shri Abhay Bakre (Director, National Green Hydrogen Mission).
They'll cover everything from new policies to investment trends and tech needed to take hydrogen mainstream.
Sessions will dive into hydrogen trade flows, pricing, financing, and how this fuel could shake up industries like steel and chemicals.
The goal? Spark smart ideas and partnerships that help push India toward a cleaner energy future.