Mukesh Ambani's Reliance raises $2.4bn through asset-backed securities
Reliance Group, led by Mukesh Ambani, just pulled off one of India's biggest deals this year—raising ₹210 billion (about $2.4 billion) through asset-backed securities.
Big investment players like Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and SBI Funds Management jumped in, and Barclays helped grow the deal after seeing a rush of investor interest.
Money raised by selling pass-through certificates
The money was raised by selling pass-through certificates from three trusts—Radhakrishna, Shivshakti, and Siddhivinayak—with terms of three to five years and an average 7.75% return.
These are backed by loans from Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust and supported by options agreements tied to Reliance's promoters.
Fresh funding helps unlock value from infrastructure loans
This fresh funding helps Reliance unlock value from their infrastructure loans while giving investors access to top-rated securities.
It's also a big win for India's securitization market, which is expected to cross ₹2.5 trillion in new deals this year.