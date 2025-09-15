India to replace imports with local products under 'Make in India'
India is stepping up its game to rely less on foreign products by pushing for more local manufacturing.
The Commerce Ministry is in the process of identifying 100 items—including engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and plastics—to replace with Indian-made options.
This is all part of the Swadeshi plan to boost self-reliance and reduce import dependency.
To make it work, officials are sorting imports into categories like raw materials, intermediaries, and finished products to see what can realistically be made here.
What else is happening on the trade front?
The government is working with industry leaders to ramp up production and support the "Make in India" push—especially as global supply chains remain shaky.
At the same time, India is speeding up free trade agreement talks with places like the European Union (with meetings happening in Brussels this October) and planning discussions with US trade reps right here in New Delhi.
Plus, there's a big push to grow exports by building stronger ties with 50 top trading countries.