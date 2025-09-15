India to replace imports with local products under 'Make in India' Business Sep 15, 2025

India is stepping up its game to rely less on foreign products by pushing for more local manufacturing.

The Commerce Ministry is in the process of identifying 100 items—including engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and plastics—to replace with Indian-made options.

This is all part of the Swadeshi plan to boost self-reliance and reduce import dependency.

To make it work, officials are sorting imports into categories like raw materials, intermediaries, and finished products to see what can realistically be made here.