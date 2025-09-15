UCO Bank to help Nayara Energy with payments Business Sep 15, 2025

UCO Bank just got the go-ahead from the government to handle payments for Nayara Energy after EU sanctions hit in July 2025.

With big banks like SBI pulling out, Nayara—partly owned by Russia's Rosneft—needed a new way to keep business running.

UCO Bank officials have already sat down with the finance ministry to sort out the details.