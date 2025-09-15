Last chance for government employees to switch pension schemes

Key features of the new rules

If you're under UPS, you get a one-time chance to switch—but once you do, there's no going back.

You need to decide at least a year before retiring or three months before taking voluntary retirement.

If you're facing disciplinary action or forced retirement, this option isn't for you.

Those who switch will enjoy NPS benefits plus an extra 4% contribution from the government.

There are also safeguards if registration gets delayed and coverage for different retirement scenarios—all meant to give employees more flexibility and peace of mind about their future.