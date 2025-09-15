Divergent Technologies raises $290 million to print missile parts
Divergent Technologies, a Los Angeles startup, has reached a $2.3 billion valuation after raising $290 million in fresh funding led by Rochefort Asset Management.
Most of this cash will help them ramp up their digital design tools and automate how they make missile parts, marking a shift from their initial focus on automotive manufacturing.
Shift from automotive to defense
Started in 2014 by Lukas and Kevin Czinger, Divergent first focused on making car parts but now works with major US defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and RTX.
They plan to break ground on a new Oklahoma facility next year, packed with six advanced 3-D printers (each costing $4 million) that can print roughly 400 missile airframes.
This move is part of a bigger push to strengthen US manufacturing for national defense, backed by recent federal incentives.