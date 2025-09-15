Divergent Technologies raises $290 million to print missile parts

Shift from automotive to defense

Started in 2014 by Lukas and Kevin Czinger, Divergent first focused on making car parts but now works with major US defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and RTX.

They plan to break ground on a new Oklahoma facility next year, packed with six advanced 3-D printers (each costing $4 million) that can print roughly 400 missile airframes.

This move is part of a bigger push to strengthen US manufacturing for national defense, backed by recent federal incentives.