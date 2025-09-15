Next Article
US-India trade talks resume on September 16 in New Delhi
India and the US are getting back to the negotiating table on September 16 in New Delhi, hoping to finally sort out some long-standing trade issues.
Top negotiators Brendan Lynch (US) and Rajesh Agrawal (India) will lead the talks, with a big focus on tariffs—especially those affecting farm products.
Agriculture tariffs are still a major sticking point
The US wants more access for its corn and soybeans, but India isn't budging—PM Modi has made it clear he won't compromise on protecting Indian farmers.
Meanwhile, India is looking at new export markets so it's not too dependent on US trade if things get rocky.