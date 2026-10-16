Reliance urges employees to invest in Jio Platforms' planned IPO

In a bid to facilitate investment, Reliance has paid October salaries about 15 days earlier than usual. This move gives employees access to funds for the IPO.

The company hasn't given any reason for the early salary release but it clearly shows Ambani's commitment toward making this listing a success.

The upcoming IPO is likely to be India's largest ever and a chance for hundreds of thousands of employees and potentially their families to become shareholders in Jio Platforms.