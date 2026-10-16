Reliance urges employees to invest in Jio Platforms' planned IPO
What's the story
Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. is leveraging his company's massive workforce to generate interest in the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Ltd. The telecom and digital services arm of his empire is looking at a record $3.2 billion IPO. To encourage participation, Reliance has reached out to its nearly 420,000 employees across all group companies, urging them to consider investing in this historic offering, according to Bloomberg.
Financial strategy
Reliance pays October salaries early to facilitate investment
In a bid to facilitate investment, Reliance has paid October salaries about 15 days earlier than usual. This move gives employees access to funds for the IPO.
The company hasn't given any reason for the early salary release but it clearly shows Ambani's commitment toward making this listing a success.
The upcoming IPO is likely to be India's largest ever and a chance for hundreds of thousands of employees and potentially their families to become shareholders in Jio Platforms.
Trading promotion
Encouraging share trading accounts for employees
Reliance's outreach for the IPO goes beyond just informing employees about the offering.
Teams have been asking if employees or their family members have accounts needed for electronic share trading.
Those without such accounts are being encouraged to open them.
This move is part of Reliance's strategy to ensure maximum participation in Jio Platforms's historic IPO.
IPO specifics
Jio Platforms targets ₹10.3 lakh crore valuation with IPO
Jio Platforms is targeting a valuation of up to ₹10.3 lakh crore ($108 billion) with its IPO.
The company plans to raise as much as ₹30,200 crore by offering up to 270 million shares at ₹1,065-1,119 each.
It has reserved shares worth up to ₹500 crore for eligible employees at a 5% discount and up to ₹2,500 crore worth of shares for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders.
Market response
IPO opens for subscription on October 21
The IPO will open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, with the anchor book opening on October 19.
Jio Platforms has already garnered over $20 billion in bids. Global investors like Fidelity Management & Research, Allianz SE, and Capital Group have shown interest in the offering.