Mumbai's 1 Finance gains SEBI nod for MF lite AMC
Business
Mumbai's 1 Finance just got SEBI's go-ahead to launch the country's first "MF Lite" asset management company.
This new setup will mainly offer easy-access investment options like index funds and ETFs: think simple, low-cost ways to start investing.
If all goes well with final approvals, they're aiming to launch in Q4 FY27.
Marwadi and Bhanushali target affordable investing
Co-founders Jeet Marwadi and Keval Bhanushali want to blend smart financial planning with these new investment tools, so people can actually reach their long-term money goals without breaking the bank.
With over ₹17,000 crore already under advice, they're hoping this move makes investing a smoother part of everyone's financial journey.