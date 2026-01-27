Starlink's direct-to-device internet service faces regulatory hurdles in India
What's the story
Starlink, the satellite internet company owned by Elon Musk, has hit a major roadblock in its plans to offer Direct-to-Device (D2D) services in India. The country's space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), has rejected Starlink's application for its Gen 2 constellation. The rejection was due to non-compliance with certain requirements and use of frequency bands that are not permitted in India.
Regulatory decision
IN-SPACe's approval limited to Gen 1 constellation
Starlink had applied for both its Gen 1 and Gen 2 satellite constellations to start services in India. However, IN-SPACe has only approved the Gen 1 constellation, which offers conventional broadband services through its 4,408 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The approval for the Gen 2 constellation was denied as it doesn't meet the necessary requirements.
Service expansion
Gen 2 constellation features and future plans
The Gen 2 constellation of Starlink comes with a range of features, including D2D connectivity. However, the technology was still evolving when Starlink first applied for it three to four years ago. Now, IN-SPACe wants a new application to evaluate this latest tech and frequency use. The Indian government is also working on a regulatory framework for D2D connectivity, which is currently not allowed due to lack of regulations.
International presence
Starlink's global operations and India's potential market
Starlink has recently received approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy an extra 7,500 Gen 2 satellites, taking its total strength to 15,000 satellites worldwide. The constellation can operate across multiple frequency bands and offer D2D connectivity beyond the US. Despite the regulatory hurdles in India, Starlink has taken steps such as obtaining licenses, leasing offices and hiring staff in anticipation of future service expansion.