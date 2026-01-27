Starlink's direct-to-device internet service faces regulatory hurdles in India

Starlink, the satellite internet company owned by Elon Musk , has hit a major roadblock in its plans to offer Direct-to-Device (D2D) services in India. The country's space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), has rejected Starlink's application for its Gen 2 constellation. The rejection was due to non-compliance with certain requirements and use of frequency bands that are not permitted in India.

Regulatory decision IN-SPACe's approval limited to Gen 1 constellation Starlink had applied for both its Gen 1 and Gen 2 satellite constellations to start services in India. However, IN-SPACe has only approved the Gen 1 constellation, which offers conventional broadband services through its 4,408 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The approval for the Gen 2 constellation was denied as it doesn't meet the necessary requirements.

Service expansion Gen 2 constellation features and future plans The Gen 2 constellation of Starlink comes with a range of features, including D2D connectivity. However, the technology was still evolving when Starlink first applied for it three to four years ago. Now, IN-SPACe wants a new application to evaluate this latest tech and frequency use. The Indian government is also working on a regulatory framework for D2D connectivity, which is currently not allowed due to lack of regulations.

