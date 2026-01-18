Musk seeks up to $134B in damages from OpenAI, Microsoft

Elon Musk is seeking damages between $79 billion and $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft , according to Bloomberg. The tech mogul alleges that the AI company deceived him by abandoning its non-profit mission and collaborating with the software giant. The demand was revealed in a court document filed on Friday, after a federal judge denied OpenAI and Microsoft's last-ditch effort to avoid a jury trial scheduled for late April in Oakland, California.

Valuation basis Claim based on OpenAI's current valuation Musk's claim is based on OpenAI's current $500 billion valuation. He alleges that he was defrauded of the $38 million seed money he donated when co-founding the start-up in 2015. The damages demand was calculated by C. Paul Wazzan, a financial economist specializing in valuation and damages calculations in high-stakes disputes.

Contribution assessment Musk's contributions to OpenAI considered in damage calculations Wazzan's damage calculations consider both Musk's financial contributions and his technical/business advice to OpenAI. He estimates wrongful gains of $65.5 billion-$109.4 billion for OpenAI and $13.3 billion-$25.1 billion for Microsoft, which owns a 27% stake in the company today. The expert witness has been deposed nearly 100 times and testified at trial over a dozen times in complex commercial litigation cases.

Advertisement

Wealth disparity Wealth dwarfs damages demand Despite the staggering damages demand, it is worth noting that Musk's personal fortune is around $700 billion. This makes him the world's richest person by a wide margin. Even if OpenAI were to pay out $134 billion, it would be a small addition to his wealth. This could explain why OpenAI views the lawsuit as an "ongoing pattern of harassment" rather than a legitimate financial grievance.

Advertisement