Musk's xAI seeks to block Altman-Zuckerberg talks from being revealed
Elon Musk's legal team wants a US judge to block OpenAI CEO Sam Altman from getting documents about Musk's early 2025 talks with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The backstory? Musk allegedly offered $97.4 billion for OpenAI, but Zuckerberg said no.
Now, this is all part of a bigger legal fight—Musk is suing OpenAI over its shift to making money, while OpenAI accuses him of trying to hurt the company.
Broader implications for the AI landscape
This case isn't just about paperwork—it spotlights the growing rivalry between tech giants like OpenAI, Meta, and Musk's xAI as they race ahead in AI.
With Meta hiring talent from OpenAI and everyone jostling for influence, the outcome could change how big players share ideas and compete in AI going forward.
The trial (set for spring 2026) might even set new ground rules for how these companies work together—or not—in the future.