Muthoot Finance crosses 1.5L cr valuation after 5-year stock surge

Serves 250,000 daily, AUM 1.6L cr

Known for making gold loans mainstream in India, Muthoot serves about 250,000 people every day through over 7,500 branches, most of them outside big cities.

For a decade straight, it's been named India's most trusted financial services brand.

With assets under management now at an all-time high of 1.6 trillion rupees, Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot says this success is thanks to the trust of Indian families and investors, and they're aiming even higher by using tech and expanding credit access going forward.