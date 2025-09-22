Next Article
Myntra's new B2B feature lets businesses shop directly
Myntra just launched a new feature that lets registered businesses shop fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products directly from its platform.
This B2B option is designed to make it easier for retailers and corporate buyers to place both small and bulk orders—just in time for the festive rush.
With thousands of brands on offer, it's all about convenience and choice.
Phase 2 will support bulk-order handling
The new feature includes GST-enabled benefits like instant GST-compliant invoices, making business purchases more hassle-free.
Myntra says this move brings immense convenience and transparency, helping businesses trust the process and keep their shelves stocked.
Up next: Phase 2 will further support bulk-order handling and supply chain optimization for B2B customers.