US smartphone imports from India nosedive
Business
India's smartphone exports to the US dropped by 58% in just three months, sliding from $2.29 billion in May 2025 to $964.8 million by August 2025, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative.
What's surprising is that this happened even though there are no tariffs on these phones.
Broader slowdown in exports
The US is still India's top buyer for smartphones—$10.6 billion worth were shipped there in FY2025—but the slowdown isn't limited to tech.
Pharma exports fell 13%, jewelry was down 9%, seafood plunged nearly 44%, and textiles plus chemicals also saw notable drops from May to August.
It's a tough season for several major export sectors right now.