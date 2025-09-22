EPFO issues new guidelines on partial PF payouts: Details here
Good news for anyone with a Provident Fund: EPFO just told its offices to process partial PF payouts, even if your employer's payments aren't all in or transfers are still pending.
This change, announced recently, is meant to help people avoid delays and get access to their own money without the usual headaches.
No more waiting games for PF withdrawals
If you've ever worried about waiting forever for your PF because of missing paperwork or slow employers, this update is for you.
Now, you can get whatever balance is available right away; the rest will follow once everything else comes through.
It's a practical fix that puts employees first—no more being stuck because of someone else's delay.
EPFO also launched 'Passbook Lite' recently
Recently, EPFO launched 'Passbook Lite' on its portal.
With just one login, you can now see all your contributions, withdrawals, and current balance in one place—no more jumping between sites.
It's a small but welcome upgrade for anyone who likes keeping tabs on their savings without extra hassle.