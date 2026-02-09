NAFED, IFFCO-backed Bharat Taxi is India's 1st cooperative ride-hailing service

Unlike Uber or Ola , Bharat Taxi doesn't take a commission from drivers—just a flat ₹30 daily access fee. This means drivers keep 80% of their fares. Rides are available, and you can book bikes, autos, economy cabs, sedans—whatever fits your vibe.

Safety features include emergency assistance and tie-ups with local police, emergency alerts, siren button, and only verified drivers behind the wheel.

With over 3-4 lakh drivers doing more than 10k rides daily—and some fares could be up to 30% cheaper than rivals—it's worth checking out if you want something new (and maybe fairer) next time you need a ride.