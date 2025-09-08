Next Article
NALCO's shares rise 2% despite drop in revenue, profit
NALCO's shares climbed over 2% on Monday, hitting ₹216.65—even though the company just posted a drop in both revenue and profit for the latest quarter.
Despite this short-term slip, NALCO remains a big player in the market as part of the Nifty Midcap 150.
NALCO's revenue and profit numbers
From March to June 2025, NALCO's revenue fell from ₹5,267.83cr to ₹3,806.94cr and net profit dropped by half. Earnings per share also slid from 11.26 to 5.71.
But zooming out: for the full year ending March 2025, NALCO actually grew—annual revenue rose to ₹16,787.63cr (up from ₹13,149.15cr last year) and net profit more than doubled to ₹5,324.67cr compared to last year's ₹2,059.95cr.
So while this quarter was rough, the bigger picture looks strong for NALCO overall.