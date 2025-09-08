NALCO's shares rise 2% despite drop in revenue, profit

NALCO's revenue and profit numbers

From March to June 2025, NALCO's revenue fell from ₹5,267.83cr to ₹3,806.94cr and net profit dropped by half. Earnings per share also slid from 11.26 to 5.71.

But zooming out: for the full year ending March 2025, NALCO actually grew—annual revenue rose to ₹16,787.63cr (up from ₹13,149.15cr last year) and net profit more than doubled to ₹5,324.67cr compared to last year's ₹2,059.95cr.

So while this quarter was rough, the bigger picture looks strong for NALCO overall.